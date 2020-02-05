National Signing Day 2020: Four-star DT McKinnley Jackson shocks in choosing Texas A&M over Alabama
The defensive line for the Aggies just got a little bit better
One of National Signing Day's tighter and more dramatic recruiting battles has come to an end. And it has resulted in the first surprise of the day. Four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has picked Texas A&M over former favorite Alabama.
Jackson, who hails from Lucedale, Mississippi, is considered the top player in Mississippi and the No. 61 overall recruit for the class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. Barring any changes, he'll be one of the highest-ranked commits in A&M's 2020 class and was one of the top unsigned prospects coming into Wednesday.
As CBS Sports and 247Sports recruiting analyst Barton Simmons noted, Jackson's decision was considered a "toss-up" coming into signing day, though most crystal ball projections had Jackson signing with the Tide. Both Alabama and A&M felt confident in getting the top player in Mississippi, but in the end, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher just got a huge pick-up for his defensive line.
At 6-foot-2 and 327 pounds, Jackson already has the body to command double teams and be a plug in the interior of the line. His commitment also means that Georgia is likely to secure this year's top recruiting class.
