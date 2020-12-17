Jake Garcia, the No. 5-ranked quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, announced Wednesday that he plans to sign with Miami (FL). Garcia, a four-star prospect, chose the Hurricanes over USC, Alabama, Nebraska, Arizona and Arizona State, among others. He's considered the No. 46 overall prospect in the class by the 247Sports Composite rankings, which makes him the third-highest rated prospect in a Miami class that trails only Clemson's in the ACC in the 247Sports team rankings.

Garcia became well-traveled during a high school career that took him to a pair of schools in California before he ended up in Loganville, Georgia, this season at Grayson High School, a traditional power in the state. Grayson is playing in a state semifinal game on Friday. His move to the Peach State came after the California Interscholastic Federation decided against having a fall football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami fans can look forward to seeing a player who compares to Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, who wrote the following scouting report on Garcia this spring: