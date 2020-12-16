Highly-coveted 2021 running back prospect Donovan Edwards made a splash on National Signing Day with his commitment to Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, choosing the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Georgia, Penn State and Alabama.

Edwards is four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 44 overall player in the 2021 class and the No. 4 running back. But most importantly, he's the No. 2 player from the state of Michigan and played for former Wolverines player Ron Bellamy at West Bloomfield High School. Still, Notre Dame and Georgia were both in the mix all the way up until the announcement on National Signing Day, with 247Sports' Georgia expert Rusty Mansell noting Wednesday morning that running backs coach Dell McGee had "zeroed in" on Edwards as a potential addition to what has been a revolving door of star running backs in Athens.

Ultimately, though, the opportunity to stay in state and be a part of Michigan's efforts to bounce back from the disappointments of 2020 out-weighed what Georgia or Notre Dame was able to present in their pitch to the blue-chip running back. Edwards made the announcement from the snow-covered field at his high school, telling ESPN that "it will be the players that bring the program back on top."

"It's the best fit for me. It's 40 minutes from my house. I feel like I have the best relationship with the coaching staff and the players on the teams," Edwards said after putting on the Michigan hat.

Edwards is described as an "explosive runner with good burst" who is also a "great pass-catcher who can function as a receiver out of the backfield or in the slot," according to his 247Sports evaluation by Allen Trieu, with former Tennessee and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara listed as his pro comparison.