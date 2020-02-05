National Signing Day 2020: Georgia locks up No. 1 recruiting class for second time in three years

We've only barely passed noon ET on National Signing Day, and already the experts are calling the race. Georgia will land the No. 1 recruiting class for 2020, with coach Kirby Smart holding off his mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban. This is Georgia's second No. 1 recruiting class in the past three cycles, showing that Smart and his staff continue to be the best in the game at getting blue-chip talent to Athens.

The Bulldogs were able to pull off the top class two ways. First was by officially landing a pair of offensive linemen: five-star Broderick Jones and four-star Sedrick Van Pran. Both players took multiple visits to other program in January following the departure of offensive line coach Sam Pittman to Arkansas. However, former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke, Pittman's replacement, was able to help Georgia retain those commitments.

Additionally, Alabama was on the wrong end of a signing day surprise with four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson choosing Texas A&M over the Crimson Tide. As a result, there's no other reasonable scenario in which the Bulldogs won't finish with the top class in the country.

It's a big day for Smart, who continues to win on the recruiting trail and rack up talent with the best of them. But entering Year 5, that talent will have to result in national championships sooner or later. Smart has done a nice job leading the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff National Championship appearance in 2017, but he's 0-4 against Alabama and LSU. Hiring offensive coordinator Todd Monken should give the offense a much-needed jolt, and there's no denying Smart's defensive prowess.

The talent and coaching are evidently there in Athens. Now all that's missing is a national title.