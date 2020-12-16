One of the top remaining uncommitted quarterbacks in the class of 2021 announced Wednesday that he is signing with USC. Jaxson Dart, a four-star prospect and the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the 247Sports Composite, chose the Trojans over Arizona State, BYU and UCLA, among others.

Dart is considered the No. 103 overall player in the 2021 class and should compete with fellow true freshman Miller Moss for the backup role behind Kedon Slovis next season. Moss is considered the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the recruiting class and also signed with the Trojans on Wednesday after committing on June 1.

But the Trojans needed a second quarterback in the class because Slovis' current backup, Matt Fink, is a redshirt senior. USC was left with thin depth at the position when former starter JT Daniels transferred to Georgia this offseason after Slovis took over the job as a freshman in 2019 following Daniels' injury.

Dart played his high school football at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He is also a standout baseball player. He drew a comparison to Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith from 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo, who wrote the following scouting report on Dart: