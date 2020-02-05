National Signing Day 2020: Willie Taggart signs son Willie Taggart Jr. to first FAU recruiting class

FAU coach Willie Taggart is going to have his son on the roster as he enters this next chapter of his coaching career, "landing" his commitment on National Signing Day. Willie Taggart, Jr. was officially introduced as a member of the Owls' class on Wednesday, though the announcement did not come with too much drama. When you're the coach's son and you've made up your mind, the papers are going to be turned in early. In fact, Taggart Jr. was announced as the first signee of the morning.

Taggart Jr. is a three-star athlete according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the chose the Owls while also holding offers from Appalachian State and Florida State. While officially hailing from Tallahassee according this recruiting profile, his football career has included stops in Tampa and Eugene, Oregon, as his father headed up the programs at USF and Oregon prior to beginning his brief stint as Florida State's head coach. Now the entire family is invested in FAU football, as both father and son try to help the Owls maintain recent success.

FAU won 26 games and two Conference USA championships in three years with Lane Kiffin -- who left to fill the head coaching vacancy at Ole Miss -- and if the team's performance in the bowl game is any sign of what's to come, then the success isn't leaving with Kiffin. The Owls had an interim head coach, several starters suspended and no travel with the game played in Boca Raton yet still blitzed SMU in a 52-28 win. Among the returning starters for Taggart is starting quarterback Chris Robison, who was one of the top passers in Conference USA last season.