The top-rated signing class for any team in the 247Sports era got even better on Wednesday afternoon when Alabama landed a commitment from coveted safety Terrion Arnold of Tallahassee, Florida. Arnold, a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and Florida. He is considered the No. 25 overall player in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 2 safety in the 2021 class.
Landing Arnold simply added to the Crimson Tide's spoils in the 2021 class. After finishing second behind Georgia in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the second time in three years during the 2020 cycle, Alabama has signed a 2021 class that is prolific even by its own lofty standards. Arnold is the 17th player in the Crimson Tide's class ranked No. 150 or better in the 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Arnold has also expressed his desire to play basketball in college, though it's easy to see that idea falling victim to the level of commitment required to play for Alabama and coach Nick Saban. Plus, he has a profitable future ahead of him in football. Arnold projects as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Nivens, who wrote the following scouting report:
A twitchy athlete with a compact build. Has a natural bounce to his step, which likely stems from his basketball background. Plays with a low center of gravity. Elite when it comes to changing directions, owning one of the fastest shot shuttle times in his class. Spent much of high school career lining up at safety, but athletic and long enough in the arms to work out on the boundary. High IQ football player that quickly reads and reacts. Smooth tracking and ball skills. Will capitalize on a bad throw in a hurry. Physical at the point of attack and likes contact. Technically sound when it comes to tackling and has gotten better in that area over the years. Takes the right angles and is capable of erasing mistakes made by others. Doubled as a receiver at the prep level and was a threat to score pretty much every time his number was called. One of the more complete defensive back prospects in the 2021 cycle that looked like a man playing alongside boys in one of the Sunshine State's lower classifications. Will need to adjust to the speed of the college game and keep perfecting his craft, but has the skillset to emerge as an all-conference caliber player for a Top 25 program. Position versatility only makes him more valuable. Destined to play on Sundays.