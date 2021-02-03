The top-rated signing class for any team in the 247Sports era got even better on Wednesday afternoon when Alabama landed a commitment from coveted safety Terrion Arnold of Tallahassee, Florida. Arnold, a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and Florida. He is considered the No. 25 overall player in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 2 safety in the 2021 class.

Landing Arnold simply added to the Crimson Tide's spoils in the 2021 class. After finishing second behind Georgia in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the second time in three years during the 2020 cycle, Alabama has signed a 2021 class that is prolific even by its own lofty standards. Arnold is the 17th player in the Crimson Tide's class ranked No. 150 or better in the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Arnold has also expressed his desire to play basketball in college, though it's easy to see that idea falling victim to the level of commitment required to play for Alabama and coach Nick Saban. Plus, he has a profitable future ahead of him in football. Arnold projects as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Nivens, who wrote the following scouting report: