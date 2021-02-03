Tywone Malone, a four-star defensive tackle from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday during National Signing Day 2021. A massive recruit at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Malone chose the Rebels over SEC West foe Texas A&M, with Florida State, Tennessee and Rutgers in the running as well.

Malone was one of the best available uncommitted prospects remaining for the 2021 recruiting cycle. The top-rated recruit in New Jersey, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Malone is listed as the No. 6 defensive tackle and the No. 59 overall prospect.

Though Malone missed part of the past season with a right knee injury, he was a force as a junior in 2019 with 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His scouting profile, courtesy of 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, is as follows:

Long with thick frame built to play interior defensive line. Dual-sport athlete as a high-level baseball player. Strong at point of attack. Disengages and locates ball carrier quickly. Can re-direct and run down line of scrimmage. Relies heavily on strength in winning leverage battle. Fires off ball quickly and stays low. Can chase play down from behind. Consistent tackler. High effort player. Needs to improve technique and use more than power. Developing moves and becoming more of a pass rush threat important. Continued upper body development important. Should be a multi-year standout at a high-level Power 5 program.

With Malone's announcement, Lane Kiffin closes strong with a top-20 class with the four-star defensive tackle being the highest-rated member of the Rebels' 2021 group.