Four-star defensive end Davon Townley is an explosive and physical prospect with plenty of room to grow, and he's going to be doing that development at Penn State after announcing his commitment to the Nittany Lions on CBS Sports HQ on National Signing Day. Townley chose Penn State over Nebraska and Washington, citing not only the program's athletic success but academic reputation and his relationship with coach James Franklin and the defensive staff.

"I'm excited to announce that I'll be playing football for Coach Franklin and Penn State," Townley announced while revealing a shirt and hat to the sound of applause on CBS Sports HQ.

It was an interesting recruitment as Minnesota and Arizona State were rumored to be near the top for the Minneapolis native during the Early Signing Period, but Townley elected not to put pen to paper and continue his decision-making process into February.

This is a huge get for Penn State thanks to a real need at the edge rusher position, and the expectation is that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Townley has a bright future ahead. He's a multi-sport athlete who excelled on the basketball floor and only played two years of high school football.

Townley is ranked No. 321 in the 247Sports Composite rankings as the 19th defensive end in the country while being ranked the third-best prospect in the state of Minnesota. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared him to Bryson Young of the Oregon Ducks. Trieu provided this scouting report on Townley.

"Very long, but lean right now," Trieu wrote. "Needs to bulk up and get stronger in college. Very good, fluid athlete. Runs well, can pursue and shows explosiveness as a basketball dunker. For being under-weight right now, he plays a physical game. Plays with attitude and intensity. Gets off the ball well and shows discipline in setting the edge. Has not fully concentrated on football yet and needs to work on technique and general polish, but upside is huge. Lower floor, but ceiling is that of a Power Five starter and potential Sunday player."

