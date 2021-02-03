USC's 2021 recruiting class looks like it will stay in the top 10 nationally after four-star linebacker Raesjon Davis committed to the Trojans on National Signing Day on CBS Sports HQ. From Mater Dei high School in Santa Ana, California, Davis held more than 20 Power Five offers, but USC appeared to be the favorite following his decommitment from LSU back in December.

"Being able to play early, being able to play in and work, I see where the program is going and it's going in a great direction," Davis said. "I'm coming in to play hard and fast, and play physical. I'm here to win championships."

Davis is rated as the No. 3 player in California, the No. 4 outside linebacker and a top-50 overall player for the 2021 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports Composite rankings. His scouting report from 247Sports tells of a do-it-all athlete that can make an impact at the college level, and perhaps beyond:

One of the most versatile linebackers in the country. Covers like a safety but hits like a linebacker. Lacks ideal length for an outside 'backer but does have long arms on his 6-1 frame and might not be done growing. Very good as an outside pass rusher showing the burst to get around the edge and the power to run through most high school tackles. Can break down in space and is an excellent open field tackler and shows the speed to run down plays from behind. Has a non-stop motor and plays with an aggressive edge to him. Projects as an impact, upper-tier Power 5 starter and future high-round NFL draft pick.

With Davis on board, USC has the No. 8 class for this recruiting cycle.