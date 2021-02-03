Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the field since 2011, but the Aggies secured a nice victory over their in-state foe on the recruiting trail Wednesday when they signed four-star running back LJ Johnson from Cypress, Texas. Johnson is considered the No. 45 overall player in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite and No. 4 running back in the class. He had narrowed his choices down to the Aggies and Longhorns.

Johnson is Texas A&M's highest-rated running back signee since 2012, according to 247Sports, and the Aggies' second running back in the 2021 class along with fellow four-star prospect Amari Daniels from Miami, Florida. The 5-foot-10 Johnson earned offensive MVP honors in his district this season while running for 1,262 yards and 20 touchdowns against stiff Texas high school competition.

Though Johnson has already graduated high school, he won't be enrolling early. But adding a player of his caliber on National Signing Day is a big pickup for the Aggies. Johnson projects as a potential future second round NFL Draft pick, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who wrote the following scouting report: