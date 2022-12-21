Georgia picked up a huge addition for its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period when edge rusher Damon Wilson chose the Bulldogs. Wilson is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 6 edge rusher in the country.

Wilson is Georgia's third edge rusher commitment of the class along with Samuel M'Pemba and Gabriel Harris. All three are top-100 players in the class who hail from Florida. Wilson was a standout for Venice High School, where he also competed in weightlifting.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he racked up 89 tackles and nine sacks this past season while also playing some at tight end on offense. Here is the scouting report on Wilson from 247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins:

One of the best pure pass rushers in the class of 2023. Can not only win with his initial burst, but is also skilled at chopping, dipping and ripping his way around the corner. Measurements are a bit dated, but over 6-foot-3 and extremely chiseled in the upper half, which makes sense given weight room numbers (bench presses 450 pounds and back squats 570 pounds). Should eventually be able to carry 250 pounds or more. Extremely coordinated in almost everything he does and is able to keep his balance as he gets up and underneath opposing offensive linemen. Makes his money in obvious passing situations as that's when he tends to deplete the batteries and bring all the juice. Totaled a school-record 15 sacks as a junior and nine more as a senior for a Venice program that made back-to-back trips to the state finals. Probably doesn't get enough credit for his ability to anchor with his play strength, but can get washed away by double teams and shouldn't be viewed as a true edge setter, at least at this stage in his development.

His addition will only bolster a Georgia recruiting class that entered the early signing period ranked No. 2 nationally behind Alabama. The Bulldogs had some stiff competition for Wilson, who considered Ohio State late in the process, according to 247Sports.