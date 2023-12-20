Alabama made a significant addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday by flipping four-star running back Kevin Riley from Miami on the first day of the early signing period. Riley originally committed to the Hurricanes in June but will instead stay home for college after starring at Tuscaloosa County (Alabama) High School, just 20 minutes from the Crimson Tide campus.

His signing bolsters Alabama's No. 2 ranked class and gives the Crimson Tide their only running back commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle. Riley is the No. 5 running back and the No. 76 overall player in the class according to 247Sports.

Riley earned Under Armour All-American honors while totaling 769 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 124 carries in eight games this season. The 5-foot-11 back ran for 1,306 yards as a junior. Here is the scouting report on his game from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna:

Upright inside runner that exhibits good patience and vision at the line of scrimmage. Shows the ability to change speeds and accelerates quickly at the second level. Demonstrates above average short area quickness and change of direction ability, although his feet can get busy at times producing wasted motion. Displays good balance and body control in addition to play strength, showing the ability to play through contact and finish runs with physicality. Flashes some power on contact and short yardage ability. Limited sample size as a receiver and pass protector out of the backfield but physicality in the run game lends to more than likely being capable in the latter.

Riley's commitment gives the Crimson Tide pledges from four of the top-10 prospects in the state from the Class of 2024. His flip from Miami comes as the Hurricanes landed another running back in Jordan Lyle, who was previously committed to Ohio State.