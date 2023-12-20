Highly touted defensive lineman Eddrick Houston reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio State on Wednesday during National Signing Day amid a strong push down the stretch from Alabama. The Crimson Tide flipping Houston would have been a brutal blow for the Buckeyes, who have now picked up plenty of steam this cycle after hanging onto five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith earlier in the day. Houston is considered the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports and is ranked a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

The Buford, Georgia, native originally committed to Ohio State in August but took late visits to Alabama and Clemson. He visited the Crimson Tide for their first Rose Bowl practice on Sunday while meeting with Nick Saban and other members of the coaching staff, according to Brett Greenberg of Bama247.

What made a potential flip to Alabama likely is the fact that Saban has an established track record of recruiting success with players from Buford, a perennial powerhouse in Georgia high school football. Among those currently on the Crimson Tide's roster who came through Buford are wide receiver Isaiah Bond, center Seth McLaughlin, defensive back Jake Pope and running back Justice Haynes.

Houston racked up 45 tackles with five sacks and five forced fumbles as Buford finished 11-2 this season. Here is the scouting report on his game from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:

Could fit into a variety of different fronts and schemes depending on how the body fills out, but has found the most success to date crashing off the edge. Not the most explosive individual, but has a rare top-end gear for someone his size, which allows him to get across the field and make plays in back-side pursuit. Effective with both a long-arm move and a bull rush at this stage. However, needs to keep improving his secondary rush plan. Owns a promising multi-sport background as he also wrestles and runs track. Totaled 10 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries as a junior, but saw production dip a little bit as a senior. Must keep progressing and take to coaching, but should be viewed as a potential multi-season impact player on Saturdays.

Houston also competed in wrestling and track and field for Buford, showcasing his speed and athleticism by competing in the 400-yard dash.