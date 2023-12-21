Five-star defensive line prospect Armondo Blount flipped his commitment from Florida State to Miami, signing with the Hurricanes early Wednesday evening as the early signing period kicked off. Blount was actually committed to the Hurricanes previously, but defected to the in-state rival Seminoles in mid-October.

Blount starred at Miami Central (Florida) High School for his senior season. He is the No. 22 overall player and No. 4 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound defensive lineman initially committed to Cristobal and company in September, sparking a back-and-forth battle between the two conference foes down the stretch.

The commitment moves the Hurricanes to No. 1 in the race for the ACC's top-ranked recruiting class, knocking Florida State down two spots to No. 3. It also gives Miami a much-needed momentum boost after posting a 7-5 finish in Cristobal's second year at the helm -- only a two-win improvement from a 5-7 debut in 2022.

Blount ended his senior year with 58 tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as Miami Central reached the region finals. 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins raved about Blount's potential during his evaluation:

"He wins from both the inside and the outside. Could likely play a variety of different roles at the next level and already has experience working up and down the line of scrimmage. Active, heavy hands allow him to fight off blockers while a flexible lower half makes it easy for him to find leverage. Tends to bring plenty of energy each snap and isn't one that's looking to bail on a rush. Does a favorable job of keeping his eyes in the backfield and seems to understand gap discipline."

While Blount's decision is a major victory for Miami, it's a significant blow for Florida State, which lost its second five-star commit in the 2024 cycle thanks to a last-minute flip. Defensive back KJ Bolden -- who had been committed to the Seminoles since August -- flipped his commitment to Georgia earlier Wednesday in a move that cemented the Bulldogs' spot as the top-ranked class for the 2024 cycle.