National Signing Day is wrapping up, and this year's edition was the quietest we've ever seen. With the early signing period dominating the recruiting landscape and the transfer portal reshaping roster construction, the traditional February frenzy has faded.

Still, a handful of late commitments and flips stood out, as teams filled key needs with under-the-radar talent and intriguing prospects. From Michigan securing a high-upside tackle in Ty Haywood to North Carolina making waves with two defensive line flips, these are the signees who could make a real impact despite the subdued signing day buzz.

1. Ty Haywood, OL, Denton (Texas) Ryan

Haywood was the final player in the 247Sports Top 100 still on the board before announcing for Michigan this morning. The former Alabama commit is the No. 42 player nationally in the Top247 and a true tackle prospect who could line up on either side of the line but likely projects best as a right tackle. He has impressive length and the multi-sport background scouts value in a lineman. Haywood also competes in track and has a personal best of 58 feet, 6 inches in the shot put.

2. Zahir Mathis, Edge, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute

Mathis announced his commitment to Maryland on the 247Sports YouTube channel, choosing the Terps over Florida State. The talented edge rusher is rated No. 166 nationally in the Top247. So far, Mathis has been more about potential than production, but the raw physical tools are evident. It's rare to find a 6-foot-6, 235-pound edge rusher with nearly a 6-10 wingspan who moves like he does. He'll need time to develop, but if he reaches his ceiling, he has early NFL potential.

3. Greg Ard, RB, McKinney (Texas) North

If you're Boise State, it's never a bad thing to take a running back from Texas (Ashton Jeanty and Jay Ajayi say hello). After a big senior year, Ard shot up the rankings as a high three-star with an 89 rating, ranking as the No. 31 running back in the country. He's an explosive back who can hit the home run and is strong between the tackles. He rushed for 1,644 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, and with All-American Ashton Jeanty's departure, Ard should be able to compete for playing time right away.

4. AJ Tuitele, LB, Las Vegas (Nev.) Mojave

Tuitele was a late bloomer who really came into his own as a senior. The former Washington State signee finished the cycle with a high three-star 88 rating and ranked as the No. 10 player in Nevada. He's a versatile linebacker who shows the ability to play inside or outside and has some pass-rush ability as well. Linebacker was a big need for USC, and Tuitele could be a late steal for the Trojans.

5. Peter Langi, IOL, San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan

Langi was a key signing-day pickup for Arizona. He originally signed with Washington in December but asked out of his letter in early January. Arizona was the runner-up at the time and was able to land him this time around. He's a high three-star with an 87 rating and is among the most physical linemen out West. Keeping his weight in check will be key, but he's a true mauler who could contribute early.

6. Yasir Smith, DL, Summerville (S.C.)

The Tar Heels had a couple of key flips on signing day, including Smith, who was previously committed to East Carolina. UNC offered him Monday and secured his commitment two days later, sight unseen. He's an intriguing prospect coming off a strong senior season, in which he totaled 55 tackles, including 20 for loss, and 13 sacks. He ranks as the No. 32 player in South Carolina, the No. 201 defensive lineman nationally, and holds a mid three-star 85 rating.

7. Trey Giddens, DL, Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run

As mentioned, the Tar Heels flipped two defensive linemen, with Giddens being the other. The former Navy pledge is a mid three-star with an 85 rating and ranks as the No. 52 player in Virginia. The 6-3, 275-pound interior lineman was an all-state selection and has the ability to play as a three-tech or a traditional defensive tackle in a 4-3 scheme. Loading up on the defensive line was a priority for UNC, and the Tar Heels now have signed seven defensive linemen in the class.

8. Dylan Stecker, WR, Spirit Lake (Iowa)

Stecker is an intriguing player who has a legitimate chance to contribute for the Hawkeyes. He turned down scholarship offers to walk on at Iowa, but it wouldn't be surprising if he quickly earns a scholarship. A three-sport athlete, he also competes in basketball and track. He excels in contested and jump-ball situations, finishing his senior season with 59 catches for 1,123 yards and 19 touchdowns. He holds an 86 rating and ranks as the No. 13 player in Iowa.

9. Phillip Bowser, OL, Youngstown (Ohio) Ursuline

Bowser turned down a preferred walk-on opportunity at Ohio State to sign with West Virginia. His recruitment picked up late following a strong senior year, and his ranking recently jumped from a low three-star 83 to a solid mid three-star 86 rating. He played tackle in high school but likely slides inside to guard or even center at the college level. The Mountaineers wanted to add a high school lineman after loading up in the transfer portal, and Bowser fits the bill.

10. CJ McBean, DB, Gardena (Calif.) Serra

McBean originally signed with Idaho but got out of his letter when former Vandals head coach Jason Eck left for New Mexico. North Carolina made a late push, but McBean chose to follow Eck and sign with the Lobos. He's a two-way player who also played receiver for Serra but was recruited as a safety.

A ballhawk in the secondary who loves to hit, he has a lean frame and will need to add size and strength. If he does so this spring, there's no reason he can't see the field early for the Lobos. He finishes the cycle as a three-star prospect with an 86 rating and is ranked No. 125 in California.