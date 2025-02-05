The wait is over for one the top remaining uncommitted prospect in the 2025 class. Four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood announced his commitment to Michigan on Wednesday's National Signing Day, giving the Wolverines a massive recruiting victory to close out the cycle.

The Denton (Texas) Ryan standout had been one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the country, ranked as the No. 42 overall prospect and No. 10 offensive tackle by 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder was previously committed to Alabama but reopened his recruitment in December, setting off a battle for his services.

Michigan, which had been pursuing Haywood since the fall, emerged as the favorite down the stretch. Head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome led the charge, making multiple in-home visits and securing Haywood's final official visit this weekend. That trip proved to be the difference.

"The relationship I've built with Coach Moore and Coach Newsome really made Michigan feel like home," Haywood previously told 247Sports. "I love what they do with their offensive line, and I see a great opportunity for me there."

Florida State made a late push, hoping to add another elite piece to its offensive front. The Seminoles hosted Haywood over the summer and remained a contender, but Michigan's persistence and player development track record won out. Texas Tech had also been involved at one point but ultimately moved on after landing transfer portal targets.

Haywood's commitment strengthens an already impressive offensive line group for the Wolverines, which includes five-star tackle Andrew Babalola.

A powerful and athletic lineman, Haywood is known for his elite length, mobility, and multi-sport background, which includes a personal-best 58-foot-6 shot put throw. He showcased his development throughout his senior season, refining his hand placement and improving his lateral quickness.

The 247Sports scouting report highlights his positional versatility, projecting him as a right tackle with the potential to contribute at guard. While there are areas to refine, his size, strength, and upside make him a future anchor on Michigan's offensive line, which has churned out no shortage of pro prospects in recent years.