With the move during the signing class of 2018 to offer an early signing period for the first time in December 2017, more and more players have inked their commitments in December rather than on the traditional signing day, the first Wednesday of February.

This was the eighth year the early signing period took place in December and it was ran Dec. 4-6, the earliest ever in NCAA history.

Thanks to significant changes in the Division I recruiting calendar, this year's traditional National Signing period has lost much of its pomp and circumstance.

Where is the excitement?

Fax machines? Long gone. Wednesday announcements on television? Done. Wednesday announcements, period? Also adios. Even the national letter of intent, signed every year prior, is gone, replaced by new documents.

With the NCAA eliminating national letters of intent, recruits now sign financial aid agreements. Pending approval of revenue-sharing measures expected to begin with the 2025-26 school year, recruits could also be signing contracts outlining expected revenue from their respective universities, depending on the school.

Name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals continue to be a driving factor, and this class is no exception. Embedding NIL into official contracts was thought to reduce post-signing drama.

Once a player signs an FAA, schools are prohibited from contacting them unless the player is released from the agreement or enters the transfer portal. Schools caught contacting a signed recruit could face tampering allegations.

Oregon felt that firsthand as two players they signed in December ultimately ended up elsewhere. Five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, who they held on to following a late charge from Florida on signing day and signed with the Ducks, ultimately asked to be released from his FAA and signed with Florida.

Their high-profile quarterback flip of Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, who they signed on signing day after flipping from Cal, enrolled at Oregon, participated in Rose Bowl practices, then, two days after a blowout loss to Ohio State, entered the portal and transferred to Cal.

So the drama still exists; it's just happening later.

Chapel Bill

Last year, the February signing period was reeling from the domino effect of Nick Saban retiring from Alabama.

That triggered Kalen DeBoer leaving Washington for Tuscaloosa, Jedd Fisch accepting the Washington job and vacating Arizona, where Brent Brennan was hired, opening up San Jose State, which was ultimately filled by Ken Niumatalolo.

This year's recruiting cycle has had a couple of head coaching changes, but nowhere near the sheer magnitude of Saban's impact.

Ironically, it's Saban's former boss, six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick, being hired at North Carolina that stole the carousel headlines this year.

The Tar Heels have 10 commitments set to sign this week, and thanks to the late movement, they were able to get some solid pledges in this class, including Au'tori Newkirk, a four-star quarterback from Norfolk (Va.) Maury. Those 10 commits will join the 11 players who signed in December, plus 18 current transfers, to fill out Belichick's initial roster.

So who is announcing on Wednesday?

There are two Top247 prospects who have yet to make an announcement.

Denton (Texas) Ryan offensive tackle Ty Haywood

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute edge Zahir Mathis.

Haywood announced for Alabama in the summer but then opted not to sign in December. He officially decommitted in mid-January and will have an announcement this week. Things are trending toward Michigan for Haywood, but there is still uncertainty.

A longtime Ohio State commit, Mathis opened his recruitment in late fall, and now it's looking like a Maryland-Florida State battle for him while Virginia Tech is trying to stay involved. Mathis does not have a date set.

Outside of the Top247 but still intriguing is Columbia (S.C.) Heathwood Hall cornerback Onis Konanbanny, who has been committed to Tennessee since August but didn't sign with the Vols. Now Florida is heavily involved.

North Las Vegas (Nev.) Mojave linebacker AJ Tuitele signed with Washington State but got out of his FAA at the end of December following Dickert's departure. He is now set to announce this week between Texas and USC.

Lastly, San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan offensive lineman Peter Langi signed with Washington in December but got out of his FAA -- not because of a coaching change but because he felt a better fit might be elsewhere. Arizona looks like the frontrunner.