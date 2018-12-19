National Signing Day: Five-star OL Evan Neal commits to Alabama over Georgia, Florida
The Crimson Tide just got better along the offensive line
Surprise, surprise, but Alabama is closing extremely well on the first day of the early signing period. The Crimson Tide landed five-star running back Trey Sanders earlier on Wednesday, and now, they've picked up another blue chip player to block for him in five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal.
The 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, chose Alabama over Georgia, Florida, Miami and Florida State. Neal was rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 20 overall prospect in the 2019 class. Suffice it to say, this is another huge get for coach Nick Saban.
But he's hardly alone as a blue-chip recruit. With Neal's announcement, Alabama now has three five-star members in its 2019 class and all but one of the members is a blue-chip player, indicating a four-or-five-star status; only kicker Will Reichard is a three-star recruit, and he's the No. 1 kicker in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
