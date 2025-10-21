We're officially in the second half of the college football season, and six FBS teams remain undefeated.

No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 7 Georgia Tech, No. 11 BYU and Navy have all reached Week 8 without a loss. With each win, their hopes of a conference championship — and potentially a College Football Playoff berth — grow more realistic.

Here's how oddsmakers view the six remaining unbeaten teams as threats to win their respective conference titles and where they stand in the national championship picture.

Team Conference National Championship odds Conference Championship odds Ohio State Big Ten 13/5 -155 Indiana Big Ten 8-1 +190 Texas A&M SEC 10-1 +340 Georgia Tech ACC 100-1 +230 BYU Big 12 225-1 6-1 Navy American 1000-1 13/2

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Unsurprisingly, only three of the six -- Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M -- are being taken seriously by oddsmakers as national title contenders.

The Buckeyes are the favorites to win it all, while Indiana ranks third behind Alabama (13/2). Both are heavy favorites to reach the Big Ten Championship Game, with clear paths toward a potential rematch in Indianapolis. Ohio State's season finale at No. 25 Michigan is the only ranked opponent left on either team's schedule, and both will be double-digit favorites the rest of the way.

Texas A&M sits fifth in the national title odds, just behind Oregon (19/2), and trails only Alabama (+125) in the SEC championship race. The Aggies face three more ranked opponents, including road trips to No. 20 LSU and No. 15 Missouri over the next two weeks. If they emerge 9-0, their SEC and national title odds should improve significantly.

Georgia Tech, despite a No. 7 ranking, sits well back at 100-1 to win the national title. Still, the Yellow Jackets have the second-shortest odds among ACC teams, behind only Miami (17-1), and are now the betting favorites to win the conference championship. A favorable remaining schedule -- featuring Syracuse, NC State, Boston College and Pitt -- gives them a legitimate chance to reach Charlotte unbeaten.

BYU hasn't earned the same respect in the Big 12. The Cougars are listed at 225-1 to win the national title, third among Big 12 teams behind Texas Tech (27-1) and Arizona State (200-1). They also trail those two in Big 12 title odds, with the Red Raiders still the slight favorite (-105) despite last week's loss to Arizona State. BYU's remaining road games at No. 14 Texas Tech and No. 21 Cincinnati loom large, and oddsmakers expect the Cougars to stumble at least once or twice down the stretch.

Then there's Navy, the lone unbeaten Group of Five team at 6-0. The Midshipmen are long shots at 1,000-1 to win the national title and rank fourth in American Conference title odds behind USF (+130), Tulane (+350) and North Texas (+450). The second half of the season will be challenging, with games against FAU, North Texas, No. 12 Notre Dame, USF, Memphis and Army. Navy is projected to lose at least three of those contests, but a late-season run could make things interesting in the American title race.