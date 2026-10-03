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Navy vs. Air Force live updates: Midshipmen, Falcons clash in first leg of Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Navy and Air Force battle on CBS

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Air Force enters this weekend on a five-game losing streak against the other service academies, and Navy has been struggled on the road. Something has to give when those two meet in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Between the two teams, Air Force has gotten off to a better start, and it has some momentum coming off a big Mountain West victory over Nevada. Quarterback Liam Szarka was a major factor in that win as he totaled 263 yards and three touchdowns, and he'll need more of the same if the Falcons are going to end their short two-game skid against the Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen are in the midst of a brutal start to the season. Navy has been on the road since beating Towson at home in Week 1, and it's lost the last two games. The Midshipmen will try to avoid a 1-3 start, but in order to do so, they'll have to reverse their fortunes on the road.

The 59th matchup between Air Force and Navy should be a good one, especially since it's the first leg in the race for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy.

Watch Navy vs. Air Force live at Noon ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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What is Braxton Woodson's status for Navy?

Navy starting quarterback Braxton Woodson went down with an ankle injury in the team's Week 2 loss to FAU, and he hasn't played any meaningful snaps since then.

Last week, Woodson went through warmups in full uniform but only played the first snap of the game. After that, he gave way to backup quarterback Jackson Gutierrez. Although Gutierrez has performed admirably in Woodson's absence, the Midshipmen need their starter to have the best chance at knocking off the Falcons today.

It'll be interesting to see exactly how effective Woodson is, assuming he does see game action this afternoon.

 
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Air Force looking to snap C-I-C Trophy drought

The Falcons haven't hoisted the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 2022, which is the longest drought of all three service academies. Frankly, Air Force hasn't been close over the last few years, but that could change this fall.

Air Force is a narrow favorite as Navy comes to town, and this is a tremendous opportunity for the Falcons to get an early leg up on the Commander-n-Chief's Trophy race. Can the Falcons take advantage of a weary Midshipmen squad?

Commander-in-Chief's Trophy winners

  • 2025: Navy
  • 2024: Navy
  • 2023: Army
  • 20223: Air Force
 
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Early-season road warriors

By the time Navy gets home from Colorado Springs, the Midshipmen will be a weary bunch of travelers. Following this round trip to play Air Force, Navy will be up to 7,004 miles traveled, and it's barely October.

Long trips to Boca Raton, Birmingham and Colorado Springs have contributed to that high mileage. I hope someone is at least racking up on airline miles and hotel points.

  • at FAU: 2,108 miles
  • at UAB: 1,556 miles
  • at Air Force: 3,340 miles

If Navy loses to the Falcons, it will have nothing to show for those road trips except a 1-3 record.

 
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Run. The. Ball.

Some will tell you that passing the ball is the more efficient play. That it's more exciting. That it's a better TV product.

Those people have clearly never watched Air Force and Navy play football. These teams are both averaging 333.7 rush yards per game while averaging under 100 passing yards per game. Air Force runs the ball on 83.7% of plays while Navy runs it on 76.4% of plays. That ranks second and third in the nation, respectively. Only Army runs the damn ball more often.

Highest run rates in FBS

  • Army -- 84.1%
  • Air Force -- 83.7%
  • Navy -- 76.4%
  • West Virginia -- 75.9%
  • Rice -- 75.3%
 
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Falcons have been grounded

Over the last four seasons, Air Force has taken a notable step back. From 2019-23, the Falcons were a force in the Group of Five. That simply hasn't been the case lately, and the defense has completed crumbled in that span. Troy Calhoun is trying to get things back on track, and picking up a win today would be a sign of improvement.


2019-232024-26

Record

43-15

11-16

Home record

22-5

6-8

Rush YPG

308.3

252.8

Points against per game

17.5

26.4

 
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Navy vs. Air Force pick, prediction

I was given the unenviable task of making a pick on this game, and it wasn't easy because the teams appear to be quite evenly matched on paper. That's why I turned to old reliable in service academy games: The total. The defenses make the over more appealing than usual, but who could fade the under when it's been a proven strategy in these games since the start of the 21st century?

Navy vs. Air Force prediction, pick, odds, spread: Falcons aim to snap two-game skid against Midshipmen
Austin Nivison
Navy vs. Air Force prediction, pick, odds, spread: Falcons aim to snap two-game skid against Midshipmen
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