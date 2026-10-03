Navy vs. Air Force live updates: Midshipmen, Falcons clash in first leg of Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series

Air Force enters this weekend on a five-game losing streak against the other service academies, and Navy has been struggled on the road. Something has to give when those two meet in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Between the two teams, Air Force has gotten off to a better start, and it has some momentum coming off a big Mountain West victory over Nevada. Quarterback Liam Szarka was a major factor in that win as he totaled 263 yards and three touchdowns, and he'll need more of the same if the Falcons are going to end their short two-game skid against the Midshipmen.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen are in the midst of a brutal start to the season. Navy has been on the road since beating Towson at home in Week 1, and it's lost the last two games. The Midshipmen will try to avoid a 1-3 start, but in order to do so, they'll have to reverse their fortunes on the road.

The 59th matchup between Air Force and Navy should be a good one, especially since it's the first leg in the race for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy.

Watch Navy vs. Air Force live at Noon ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.