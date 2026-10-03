Navy vs. Air Force live updates: Midshipmen, Falcons clash in first leg of Commander-in-Chief's Trophy series

What is Braxton Woodson's status for Navy?
Navy starting quarterback Braxton Woodson went down with an ankle injury in the team's Week 2 loss to FAU, and he hasn't played any meaningful snaps since then.
Last week, Woodson went through warmups in full uniform but only played the first snap of the game. After that, he gave way to backup quarterback Jackson Gutierrez. Although Gutierrez has performed admirably in Woodson's absence, the Midshipmen need their starter to have the best chance at knocking off the Falcons today.
It'll be interesting to see exactly how effective Woodson is, assuming he does see game action this afternoon.