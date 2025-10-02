The first leg in the race for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy pits Navy against Air Force in Week 6 of the college football season. Navy won the trophy last year for the first time in five seasons and seeks not only to take its first step toward defending the title but also to keep its unbeaten streak alive. The 4-0 Midshipmen host the 1-3 Falcons Saturday on CBS.

Historically, the clash between Navy and Air Force is highly indicative of who will hoist the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. Over the last 53 years, the winner of this matchup went on to win the series, which also includes Army. That was the case last season when the Midshipmen snapped their four-game losing streak to the Falcons and later won the 125th Army-Navy game for series supremacy.

Blake Horvath, Alex Tecza, Eli Heidenreich and the Navy offense could be in for a stellar day against one of the nation's most porous defenses. Air Force ranks 131st out of 136 FBS teams in keeping opponents off the board having surrendered 38.8 points per game. The Falcons are prolific at moving the ball themselves, though, with quarterback Liam Szarka leading a dynamic offense of his own.

Navy vs. Air Force: Need to know

Tantalizing option quarterback matchup: Service academy quarterback play has been tremendous of late, and this season is no different. Blake Horvath is on pace for another remarkable year at Navy, trending toward his second consecutive year with at least 1,200 rushing yards and 1,300 passing yards, and has taken a sizable step forward as a passer. Liam Szarka, meanwhile, is off to a terrific start to his Air Force career as a sophomore. He provides the Falcons with a legitimate passing ability of their own while keeping pace with Horvath as a runner. His 417 total yards last week against Hawaii were an Air Force single-game record.

Air Force defense reaches historic low: It is a good thing the Falcons can move the ball well, because their defense puts a massive burden on their offense. Air Force ranks 131st out of 136 FBS teams at 38.8 points allowed per game, and it surrendered at least 40 points against each of its three conference opponents en route to consecutive losses. If the season ended today, this would be, statistically, the worst defense in program history.

Navy stays hot, seeks CFP berth: Only three college football teams boast a longer winning streak than Navy, which was triumphant in its last seven games dating back to last year. This program is as real of a contender for the Group of Six's automatic College Football Playoff berth as any in the American Conference. It does not boast any resume-building wins yet, but a 3-0 mark in league play will make for massive showdowns at the end of the season against fellow CFP hopefuls like North Texas, South Florida and Memphis.

Where to watch Navy vs. Air Force live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App,

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Navy vs. Air Force prediction, picks

The under in games between service academies has been one of college football's best bets for years. The evolution of their triple option systems has put that trend in danger over the last couple of seasons, though, and Air Force's horrid defense is enough to put the under in jeopardy in this spot. But 49 points is a lot -- like, a ton -- for a game between two option teams. Tempo has as much to do with a point total as the relative strength of an offense and defense, and these are two of the slowest teams in the nation. Against FBS competition, Navy averages 31.5 seconds per play while Air Force is only slightly more urgent at 27.6. Even if the Midshipmen break a few huge plays, the clock is going to be running like mad in this game, making it a challenge to get to seven combined touchdowns. Pick: Under 49.5

