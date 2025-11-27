The Navy Midshipmen look to keep their AAC titles hopes alive when they battle the Memphis Tigers in the only FBS game on the college football Thanksgiving schedule. Navy is coming off a 41-38 win over South Florida in Week 13, while Memphis dropped a 31-27 decision to East Carolina. The Midshipmen (8-2, 6-1 AAC), who are tied for first in the league, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Tigers (8-3, 4-3 AAC), who are tied for sixth in the conference, are 4-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Memphis leads the all-time series 6-4. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any Memphis vs. Navy picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Memphis. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Memphis vs. Navy:

Navy vs. Memphis spread Memphis -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Navy vs. Memphis over/under 58.5 points Navy vs. Memphis money line Memphis -171, Navy +142 Navy vs. Memphis picks See picks at SportsLine Navy vs. Memphis streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Navy vs. Memphis picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (58.5). The Midshipmen have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 games, including two in a row. The Tigers, meanwhile, have gone over the total in each of their last four, and six of the past 10. The teams have also combined to go over the total in each of their last two meetings.

The model has Navy quarterback Blake Horvath passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another, while Memphis quarterback Brandon Lewis throws for more than 240 yards and two scores. The teams combine for 61 points as the Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time.

So who wins Navy vs. Memphis, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?