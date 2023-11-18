Halftime Report

Navy is on the board, but we're still waiting on East Carolina to respond. Navy has jumped out to a 7-0 lead against East Carolina.

If Navy keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-5 in no time. On the other hand, East Carolina will have to make due with a 2-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: East Carolina 2-8, Navy 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPNews

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates and the Navy Midshipmen are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

East Carolina's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They strolled past FAU with points to spare, taking the game 22-7.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, who contributed 16 in total. All those points came courtesy of Andrew Conrad: he added 15 points with five field goals, and another on an extra-point kick.

Meanwhile, Navy made easy work of UAB on Saturday and carried off a 31-6 win.

Xavier Arline was the offensive standout of the game as he rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 94 yards and a touchdown. Arline was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 50 yards.

Their wins bumped East Carolina to 2-8 and Navy to 4-5.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the contest is expected to be close, with Navy going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played East Carolina.

East Carolina couldn't quite finish off Navy in their previous matchup back in September of 2022 and fell 23-20. Can East Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Navy is a slight 2.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 30.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 5 out of their last 6 games against East Carolina.

Sep 24, 2022 - Navy 23 vs. East Carolina 20

Nov 20, 2021 - East Carolina 38 vs. Navy 35

Oct 17, 2020 - Navy 27 vs. East Carolina 23

Sep 14, 2019 - Navy 42 vs. East Carolina 10

Nov 19, 2016 - Navy 66 vs. East Carolina 31

Sep 19, 2015 - Navy 45 vs. East Carolina 21

Injury Report for Navy

Lirion Murtezi: out (Undisclosed)

Tai Lavatai: questionable (Undisclosed)

Kroy Myers: out (Undisclosed)

Blake Horvath: out (Thumb)

Injury Report for East Carolina