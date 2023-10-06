Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: North Texas 2-2, Navy 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the North Texas Mean Green will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 7th at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy will really need to gear up for this challenge, as North Texas will be their toughest opponent yet.

The point spread favored Navy last Saturday, but luck did not. The contest between Navy and South Florida wasn't a total blowout, but with Navy falling 44-30 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Navy's defeat came about despite a quality game from Blake Horvath, who threw for 83 yards and two touchdowns on only six passes. Horvath set a new season high mark in passer rating with 292.9. Tai Lavatai finished with two touchdowns.

The Midshipmen weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 90 passing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as South Florida passed for 338.

Meanwhile, North Texas gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They took down Abilene Christian 45-31.

Chandler Rogers looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Ayo Adeyi, who rushed for 110 yards on only 13 carries.

Navy has been struggling recently and they've lost three of their last four matches. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-2 South Florida (Navy's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 65% over those games). On the other hand, North Texas' victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 2-2.

As mentioned, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points.

Odds

Navy is a solid 6-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

