UAB Blazers @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: UAB 3-6, Navy 3-5

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

UAB has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UAB Blazers and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. UAB is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Even though FAU scored an imposing 42 points on Saturday, UAB still came out on top. UAB sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 45-42 win over FAU. The victory was just what UAB needed coming off of a 45-21 loss in their prior contest.

Jacob Zeno was a one-man wrecking crew for UAB as he threw for 484 yards and five touchdowns while completing 82.9% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Tejhaun Palmer, who picked up 179 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to UAB's defensive line and their four sacks. FAU's QB won't forget Michael Fairbanks II anytime soon given Fairbanks II sacked him twice.

Meanwhile, Navy lost to Temple on the road by a decisive 32-18 margin on Saturday. Navy has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Navy got a solid performance out of Xavier Arline, who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The Midshipmen weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 124 passing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Temple passed for 402.

UAB's victory bumped their season record to 3-6 while Navy's defeat dropped theirs to 3-5.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Blazers have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 303.3 passing yards per game. It's a different story for the Midshipmen , though, as they've been averaging only 102.8 per game. How will Navy fare against such a dominant passing game? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

UAB is a 3-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54 points.

