Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In recognition of this important date in American history, Air Force and Navy have moved their previously scheduled. Oct. 2 game up to Sept. 11, 2021. This marks the earliest in the season the two academies have met on the gridiron and just the the third time they've ever faced off in the month of September. The game will air on CBS with a kickoff time still to be determined.

"This is an appropriate move for our country to have our Service Academies play on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in celebration of our armed forces," said Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine in a statement. "The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both academies on national television on this solemn anniversary. I would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and willingness to help make this a reality"



Added Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk: "We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation.Two Service Academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere."

Air Force and Navy played on Oct. 3 this year with the Falcons winning 40-7. Air Force finished 3-3 while Navy finished 3-7. Neither academy will participate in a bowl this year.