The Navy Midshipmen will take on the Air Force Falcons at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Navy is 1-1 this season, while Air Force is finally playing its first game of 2020. The Midshipmen are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. The Falcons, meanwhile, are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games.

Saturday's showdown between Navy and Air Force will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The Midshipmen are favored by seven-points in the latest Air Force vs. Navy odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 46.5. Before you make any Navy vs. Air Force picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Air Force. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Air Force vs. Navy:

Navy vs. Air Force spread: Navy -7

Navy vs. Air Force over-under: 46.5 points

Navy vs. Air Force money line: Navy -260, Air Force +220

Navy: The Midshipmen are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite.

AF: The Falcons lead the all-time series against Navy 30-22.

What you need to know about Navy

Navy put together the largest comeback in school history, scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half to overtake Tulane, 27-24, two weeks ago. The Midshipmen took a 55-3 pounding by visiting BYU to open the season, and promptly fell behind Tulane 24-0 before finding their way.

Quarterback Dalen Morris has passed for 155 yards and a touchdown, and running back Jamale Carothers has rushed for 155 yards on 34 carries.

What you need to know about Air Force

The Falcons are the first Mountain West Conference team to play a college football game this season. This is the first leg in the annual competition for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, contested among the three service academy teams. Air Force won the Cheez-It Bowl last season.

The Falcons have won eight consecutive games going back to last season, which matches Notre Dame for the nation's longest active winning streak.

How to make Navy vs. Air Force picks

Air Force dual-threat quarterback Warren Bryan combines for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins Air Force vs. Navy? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Navy vs. Air Force spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.