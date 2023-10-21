The No. 22 Air Force Falcons look to stay undefeated as they travel to face the Navy Midshipmen in a Week 8 showdown. The Falcons pulled off a come-from-behind victory in Week 7 to keep their unbeaten streak alive, but they'll be without starting QB Zac Larrier (knee) in this one. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen won their second in a row last week, a stingy 14-0 win against the Charlotte 49ers. These teams, along with Army, compete annually for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, which goes to the service academy with the best head-to-head record among the three teams.

Kickoff is noon ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Falcons are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Air Force odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 34. Air Force is the -436 favorite on the money line. Before locking in any Navy vs. Air Force picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now the model has dialed in on Navy vs. Air Force and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Navy vs. Air Force:

Navy vs. Air Force spread: Falcons -10.5

Navy vs. Air Force over/under: 34

Navy vs. Air Force money line: AF -436, Navy +332

Navy vs. Air Force streaming: Paramount+

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen's defense came alive in last week's 14-0 win against Charlotte, allowing just 142 receiving yards. This week's matchup features a team with a similar offensive scheme, so Navy's outlook is promising on this side of the ball.

Larrier accounts for all of Air Force's passing yardage this season and is the team's second-leading rusher, so that's a lot of productivity to replace. Navy's defense will hope to pounce on backup Jensen Jones early and the Midshipmen have a great chance to keep this game competitive at home.

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons have bested the Midshipmen in both of their past meetings and have outscored them 36-13 in the process, so they'll have a great chance to win comfortably in this one.

Air Force will certainly miss Lavatai on Saturday, but its defense could be facing a backup on the Navy side. Navy's Braxton Woodson has only completed six passes this season, so the Falcons defense will pressure him early.

How to make Navy vs. Air Force picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 42 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Air Force vs. Navy, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?