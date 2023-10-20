The No. 22 Air Force Falcons look to stay undefeated as they travel to face the Navy Midshipmen in a Week 8 showdown as the battle for the 2023 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy continues to unfold. Air Force kept its unbeaten streak alive in Week 7 when the Falcons rallied from behind to defeat the Wyoming Cowboys 34-27. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen have won two weeks in a row and should confident following a 14-0 win last week against the Charlotte 49ers.

Kickoff is noon ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Falcons are 10-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Air Force odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 34. Air Force is the -389 favorite on the money line. Before locking in any Navy vs. Air Force picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS.

Navy vs. Air Force spread: Falcons -10

Navy vs. Air Force over/under: 34

Navy vs. Air Force money line: AF -381, Navy +297

Navy vs. Air Force streaming: Paramount+

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen are coming off of a very defensive win against Charlotte, and they have the opportunity to pounce on a Falcons squad that will be without its starting QB. Zac Larrier is the only player on the team who has attempted a pass this season, and he ranks second on the team with 473 rushing yards. If Navy can pressure backup QB Jensen Jones early, the Midshipmen should have no problem covering.

Navy's defense will be key since it could be without it own starting QB, Tai Lavatai. The Midshipmen held the Cowboys to 142 receiving yards and will look to do the same in Week 8 in order to keep this game close.

Why Air Force can cover

While the Falcons have their own concerns at the QB position, they can also exploit Navy's ordeal. Lavatai left last week's game with rib soreness and his status for Saturday's game remains unclear. Their team is also depleted on defense, so the Falcons have a chance to run up the scoreboard.

Air Force also has the upper hand when it comes to recent history between these teams. The Falcons are 2-0 over the last two meetings and have outscored the Midshipmen 36-13, which could be a hint at them covering the spread in Week 8.

How to make Navy vs. Air Force picks

