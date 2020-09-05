After six consecutive winning seasons, the Navy Midshipmen fell hard in 2019, losing 10 of their 13 games. They bounced back in a big way last year, as they matched the school record for victories while posting an 11-2 record. Navy will try to get off to a fast start in 2020 when it faces the BYU Cougars on Monday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Cougars are two-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 49.5 in the latest BYU vs. Navy odds from William Hill.



Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for BYU vs. Navy:

BYU vs. Navy spread: BYU -2

BYU vs. Navy over-under: 49.5 points

BYU vs. Navy money line: Midshipmen -105, Cougars -115

BYU: Cougars have failed to cover the spread in their last seven games as favorites.

NAVY: Midshipmen are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games.

Why BYU can cover

After losing four of their first six games last season, the Cougars managed to turn things around, winning five consecutive contests, the first three without their starting quarterback. Zach Wilson missed one-and-a-half months with a thumb injury, but returned in mid-November and helped BYU continue its winning streak before the team dropped its regular-season finale against San Diego State. The sophomore threw for 883 yards over his final three games and finished with 2,382, 11 touchdowns, and a 62.4 percent completion rate in nine contests.

BYU, which will be facing Navy for just the third time, has made a habit of getting off to a fast start. The Cougars have won 15 of their last 20 season-openers and captured their first three under coach Kalani Sitake before falling to Utah last year. BYU won't have tight end Matt Bushman, who suffered a season-ending foot injury during training camp, but still possess plenty of targets for Wilson as 19 different players made catches last season.

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen have been nearly unbeatable in home openers under coach Ken Niumatalolo, as they have won 11 of 12 under his reign. The team has outscored its opponents 226-53 while going 5-0 in season-openers at home during Niumatalolo's tenure. Navy will be looking to improve those marks with a new quarterback, as senior Dalen Morris takes over for Malcolm Perry, who was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Morris may not have to do much for a Navy offense that led the nation in rushing last year, averaging 360.5 yards per contest. Perry was a major part of the ground game, running for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns, but the Midshipmen have a pair of running backs ready to shoulder the load. Junior Jamale Carothers nearly matched Perry's 6.8 yards-per-carry average, rushing for 734 yards on 111 attempts, while senior Nelson Smith ran for 571 while combining with Carothers (14) for 21 TDs on the ground.



