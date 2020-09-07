The Navy Midshipmen enjoyed one of the best seasons in their history last year, registering a program high-tying 11 victories while finishing as the 20th-ranked team in the nation. They will have a decidedly different look in 2020, however, as senior quarterback Dalen Morris replaces the departed Malcolm Perry, who led the Midshipmen with 2,153 rushing yards before being selected by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. Navy hopes Morris' first start is a successful one when it hosts the BYU Cougars on Monday night in the 2020 season-opener for both schools.

Kickoff from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Cougars are one-point favorites, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5 in the latest BYU vs. Navy odds from William Hill.

BYU vs. Navy spread: BYU -1

BYU vs. Navy over-under: 49.5 points

BYU vs. Navy money line: BYU -120, Navy +100

BYU: Cougars have failed to cover the spread in their last seven games as favorites.

NAVY: Midshipmen are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games.

Why BYU can cover

Zach Wilson missed four games last season due to a thumb injury but was quite efficient in his nine outings, as he averaged 264.7 passing yards. The junior quarterback helped guide a Cougars offense that threw for at least 200 yards in every contest, accomplishing the feat for the first time since 2008. Dating back to the 2018 campaign, BYU has amassed 200-plus passing yards in 15 consecutive games.

Junior running back Lopini Katoa, who led BYU in carries the last two seasons, figures to get the bulk of the work again in 2020, at least in the early going as Sione Finau fully recovers from a torn ACL. Katoa gained 371 yards on 85 carries last year, finishing only six yards better than Finau on 26 more attempts. Katoa, who also returns kicks, led the Cougars in 2019 with 853 all-purpose yards.

Why Navy can cover

Perry's departure opens the door for Jamale Carothers, who figures to get the lion's share of the carries. The fullback started six of the 10 games in which he appeared during his sophomore season in 2019, rushing 111 times for 743 yards to finish with a 6.6-yard average, just below Perry's 6.8 mark. Carothers, who began the 2019 campaign on Navy's junior varsity squad, also ran for 14 touchdowns and made four catches for 105 yards and a pair of scores.

Nelson Smith also should see his workload increase with Perry now gone. The senior fullback logged 116 carries last season, gaining 571 yards while finding the end zone seven times. Myles Fells could become a third option out of the backfield for coach Ken Niumatalolo, who was pleased with the senior slotback's development in camp after he had only 18 carries for 143 yards last year.

