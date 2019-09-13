Navy vs. East Carolina: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Navy (home) vs. East Carolina (away)

Current Records: Navy 1-0-0; East Carolina 1-1-0

What to Know

Navy has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome East Carolina at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the teams both put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

Two weeks ago, the Midshipmen turned the game against Holy Cross into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 531 yards to 218. Navy claimed a resounding 45-7 victory over Holy Cross. Navy's FB Nelson Smith was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 96 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, East Carolina were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 574 yards compared to Gardner-Webb's 144 last Saturday. East Carolina took their contest with ease, bagging a 48-9 win over Gardner-Webb. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from East Carolina's flat performance the matchup before.

Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 1-0 and the Pirates to 1-1. The Midshipmen have yet to allow a single passing touchdown. As for the Pirates, they rank 14th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Pirates.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Navy have won both of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.