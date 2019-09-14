Navy vs. East Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Navy vs. East Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Navy (home) vs. East Carolina (away)
Current Records: Navy 1-0-0; East Carolina 1-1-0
What to Know
East Carolina will face off against Navy on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
East Carolina ran circles around Gardner-Webb last Saturday, and the extra yardage (574 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. The Pirates put a hurting on Gardner-Webb to the tune of 48-9. Among those leading the charge for East Carolina was RB Darius Pinnix Jr., who rushed for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries. Pinnix Jr. didn't help his team much against NC State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Navy were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 531 yards compared to Holy Cross' 218. Navy took their game with ease, bagging a 45-7 victory over Holy Cross. The Midshipmen were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.
Their wins bumped the Pirates to 1-1 and the Midshipmen to 1-0. The Pirates come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. As for Navy, they haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Pirates.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Navy have won both of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2016 - East Carolina 31 vs. Navy 66
- Sep 19, 2015 - Navy 45 vs. East Carolina 21
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 79 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State pick, live stream
The Cy-Hawk Trophy will be on the line once again this weekend in Ames
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Iowa State vs. Iowa game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan St. vs. Arizona St odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Arizona State...
-
USC vs. BYU pick, prediction
The Kedon Slovis-led Trojans head to Provo, Utah, on Saturday for their first road test of...
-
Stanford vs. UCF odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UCF vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Alabama vs. S. Car. pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks kick off the 2019 SEC on CBS slate on Saturday afternoon