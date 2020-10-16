An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Navy Midshipmen and the East Carolina Pirates at noon ET on Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. East Carolina is 1-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Navy is 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. It's just the eighth time the two programs have gone head-to-head with all eight meetings taking place since 2006. Navy holds a 6-1 edge in the series.

Last season, Navy won 42-10 as 7.5-point favorites and the Midshipmen have now covered in each of the last four matchups between these two schools. The Midshipmen are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Navy vs. East Carolina odds from William Hill, and the over-under is at 55.5.

Navy vs. East Carolina spread: Navy -2.5

Navy vs. East Carolina over-under: 55.5 points

Navy vs. East Carolina money line: East Carolina +120, Navy -140

What you need to know about Navy

The Midshipmen sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 31-29 win over the Temple Owls on Saturday. Navy's FB Nelson Smith was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 120 yards on 20 carries. This was the first time Smith has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Smith now leads the team with four rushing touchdowns and you can expect him to see a heavy dose of carries on Saturday against an ECU defense that is giving up nearly 188 rushing yards per game in 2020. After winning as four-point underdogs last week, the Midshipmen have covered in six of their last seven games dating back to last season.

What you need to know about East Carolina

Meanwhile, East Carolina strolled past the South Florida Bulls with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 44-24. QB Holton Ahlers and RB Rahjai Harris were among the main playmakers for East Carolina as the former passed for three TDs and 222 yards on 26 attempts in addition to picking up 35 yards on the ground. Harris rushed for two TDs and 115 yards on 19 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Ahlers' 75-yard TD bomb to WR C.J. Johnson in the first quarter.

East Carolina enters Saturday's matchup having won just two of its last 10 games. However, the Pirates are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog.

