Navy vs. Holy Cross: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Navy vs. Holy Cross football game
Who's Playing
Navy (home) vs. Holy Cross (away)
Last Season Records: Navy 3-10-0; Holy Cross 5-6-0;
What to Know
Holy Cross and Navy are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Holy Cross (5-6), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 3-10 year, Navy is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Holy Cross ranked 26th worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 327.3 on average. On the other hand, Navy was fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 276.1 on average. So...the Holy Cross squad has its work cut out for it.
Since the experts predict a loss, Holy Cross will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 21.5 point favorite against the Crusaders.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 20.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
