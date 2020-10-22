Who's Playing

Houston @ Navy

Current Records: Houston 1-1; Navy 3-2

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. If the matchup is anything like the Midshipmen's 56-41 victory from their previous meeting November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Navy didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the East Carolina Pirates last week, but they still walked away with a 27-23 win. Navy's FB Nelson Smith was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 157 yards on 17 carries.

Houston suffered a bitter defeat last Friday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the BYU Cougars. The contest between them was not particularly close, with Houston falling 43-26. They might not have won anyway, but their 97 penalty yards sure didn't help matters. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Clayton Tune, who passed for two TDs and 310 yards on 31 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Navy have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Midshipmen are now 3-2 while Houston sits at 1-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy enters the contest with only 142.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the nation. As for Houston, they rank first in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 211 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cougars are a big 14-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last five games against Navy.