The Memphis Tigers will be on the road for the second consecutive week when they face the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday afternoon. Memphis came up short in its season opener, losing in a 49-23 blowout at Mississippi State. Navy is looking to bounce back as well following a 14-7 loss to Delaware in Week 1.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Tigers are 6-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.5.

Navy vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -6

Navy vs. Memphis over/under: 50 points

Why Navy can cover

Navy is in the better scheduling spot on Saturday, as it will play at home for the second consecutive week, while Memphis is on the road yet again. The Midshipmen put together a strong defensive effort in their loss to Delaware, holding the Blue Hens to just 3.3 yards per play. Navy struggled to get its offense going in Week 1, but it is facing a bad Memphis defense this week.

The Tigers gave up 49 points in their season opener against Mississippi State, allowing the Bulldogs to tally 6.8 yards per play. Navy was unable to overcome three lost fumbles and three failed fourth down conversions last week, but the Midshipmen should have more success this time around. They have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games, and they have also covered in five of their last seven games against Memphis.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis might have lost in a 49-23 blowout last week, but the underlying stats were not that bad. The Tigers racked up 7.1 yards per play, which was better than Mississippi State's average (6.8) in the game. They ran for nearly 200 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry.

Sophomore running back Jevyon Ducker had five carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Brandon Thomas had seven carries for 33 yards. Navy is coming off a loss to an FCS opponent, so the Midshipmen are not going to be confident coming into this game. Memphis has won four of the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams and is poised to add another victory on Saturday.

