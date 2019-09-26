Navy vs. Memphis: Prediction, pick, football game, odds, point spread, line, kickoff time, preview

Only three teams in the American Athletic Conference enter Week 5 of the college football season undefeated, and two of those teams will go head-to-head on Thursday night when Navy (2-0) heads on the road to take on Memphis (3-0) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The mid-week primetime game features two of the top-five defenses in college football this season -- Memphis is No. 3 while Navy sits a spot below at No. 4 -- and two explosive offenses that rate inside the top-30 nationally.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Sept. 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

Memphis: The Tigers roared through the nonconference slate with an average margin of victory of 24 with a win over an SEC opponent to boot. They have three lethal playmakers in running back Kenneth Gainwell, receiver Damonte Coxie and junior quarterback Brady White orchestrating it all.

Navy: Navy's played just two games, both against inferior competition. Thus far, Navy has done what it should do against inferior competition: dominating. The Midshipmen have wins by 38 over Holy Cross and 32 over East Carolina led by a rushing attack averaging 315 yards per game -- the second-most among all FBS teams.

Game prediction, picks

Memphis is 8-1 in its last nine home games dating back to last season, with only one of those wins -- a 15-10 defeat of Ole Miss to kick off the 2019 season -- resulting in a single-digit win. Expect the Tigers to roll to victory and cover the spread in the process. Pick: Memphis -10.5

