Navy vs. Memphis: Prediction, pick, football game, odds, point spread, line, kickoff time, preview
Memphis welcomes in Navy on Thursday for a huge American Athletic Conference opener
Only three teams in the American Athletic Conference enter Week 5 of the college football season undefeated, and two of those teams will go head-to-head on Thursday night when Navy (2-0) heads on the road to take on Memphis (3-0) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
The mid-week primetime game features two of the top-five defenses in college football this season -- Memphis is No. 3 while Navy sits a spot below at No. 4 -- and two explosive offenses that rate inside the top-30 nationally.
Viewing information
Date: Thursday, Sept. 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Storylines
Memphis: The Tigers roared through the nonconference slate with an average margin of victory of 24 with a win over an SEC opponent to boot. They have three lethal playmakers in running back Kenneth Gainwell, receiver Damonte Coxie and junior quarterback Brady White orchestrating it all.
Navy: Navy's played just two games, both against inferior competition. Thus far, Navy has done what it should do against inferior competition: dominating. The Midshipmen have wins by 38 over Holy Cross and 32 over East Carolina led by a rushing attack averaging 315 yards per game -- the second-most among all FBS teams.
Game prediction, picks
Memphis is 8-1 in its last nine home games dating back to last season, with only one of those wins -- a 15-10 defeat of Ole Miss to kick off the 2019 season -- resulting in a single-digit win. Expect the Tigers to roll to victory and cover the spread in the process. Pick: Memphis -10.5
So who wins Navy vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back Thursday, all from the advanced simulation on a 42-18 run, and find out.
-
