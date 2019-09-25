Navy vs. Memphis: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
Memphis welcomes in Navy on Thursday for a huge American Athletic Conference opener
Only three teams in the American Athletic Conference enter Week 5 of the college football season undefeated, and two of those teams will go head-to-head on Thursday night when Navy (2-0) heads on the road to take on Memphis (3-0) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
The mid-week primetime game features two of the top-five defenses in college football this season -- Memphis is No. 3 while Navy sits a spot below at No. 4 -- and two explosive offenses that rate inside the top-30 nationally.
Storylines
Memphis: The Tigers roared through the nonconference slate with an average margin of victory of 24 with a win over an SEC opponent to boot. They have three lethal playmakers in running back Kenneth Gainwell, receiver Damonte Coxie and junior quarterback Brady White orchestrating it all.
Navy: Navy's played just two games, both against inferior competition. Thus far, Navy has done what it should do against inferior competition: dominating. The Midshipmen have wins by 38 over Holy Cross and 32 over East Carolina led by a rushing attack averaging 315 yards per game -- the second-most among all FBS teams.
Viewing information
Date: Thursday, Sept. 26 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium -- Memphis, Tennessee
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
Memphis is 8-1 in its last nine home games dating back to last season, with only one of those wins -- a 15-10 defeat of Ole Miss to kick off the 2019 season -- resulting in a single-digit win. Expect the Tigers to roll to victory and cover the spread in the process. Pick: Memphis -10.5
So what picks can you make with confidence in Week 5? And which national title contender gets a huge scare? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $5,300 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Memphis vs. Navy odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Memphis vs. Navy game 10,000 times.
-
Tua came 'really close' to USC transfer
Tagovailoa considered leaving Alabama in 2017 when he was backing up Jalen Hurts, but is glad...
-
Why Tua is the Heisman frontrunner
Brady Quinn joined the Cover 3 podcast to discuss Tua's strong start to the season
-
Scout's eye: ND defense shows grit
What we learned abut the Irish's hybrid defense in a throwback Saturday night against Georgia.
-
Bob Davie to return to sidelines
Davie had a 'serious medical incident' following the first game of the season
-
Penn State, FSU on Week 5 upset alert
Parsing through the Week 5 lines to find the best bets against college football's favorites