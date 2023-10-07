College football fans didn't have to until the weekend for Week 6 action to get underway. CBS Sports Network's schedule of games started during the week and runs all the way through the weekend. New Mexico State defeated Florida International 34-17 on Wednesday and Liberty held off Sam Houston during Thursday's action.

Now, the CBS Sports Network main course arrives Saturday when Army West Point hosts Boston College in the noon ET window to kick off a three-game docket that once again sees multiple service academies in action. The Black Knights are joined by Navy in that lineup, as the Midshipmen host North Texas in the 3:30 ET window in the first American Athletic Conference matchup between the two schools.

The Mountain West then takes center stage in the fifth and final CBS Sports Network game of the week as Boise State plays host to San Jose State. The matchup between the Broncos and Spartans won't roll around until the evening, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way, but for now, here are key details surrounding each matchup.

North Texas at Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 3:30 ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Navy looks to snap against a two-game skid while North Texas heads to Annapolis riding high after back-to-back wins. The Midshipmen's rushing attack that ranks fifth nationally will look to take full advantage of a Mean Green defense that is dead last in the FBS against the run, allowing 241.3 yards on average. Overall, opponents are averaging 503.5 yards per game against the Mean Green, which is 129th among 130 FBS teams. If Navy quickly finds a rhythm moving the ball on the ground, North Texas could be in for a long afternoon.

San Jose State at Boise State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

There's some urgency for both teams in this one, as the Spartans and Broncos both find themselves sitting under .500 five games into the season. Boise State has the offensive edge on home turf -- the Broncos are averaging 420.4 yards per outing compared to the Spartans' clip of 355.6 -- but its defense has been a liability. Boise State is allowing 433.6 yards per contest and ranks 122nd among 130 FBS teams against the pass, allowing opponents to throw for 289.2 yards on average. Look for San Jose State to take some shots through the air as the Spartans look to pull the upset and avoid a 1-5 start.

