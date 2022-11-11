Who's Playing

No. 20 Notre Dame @ Navy

Current Records: Notre Dame 6-3; Navy 3-6

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen are 1-5 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off against one another at noon ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Notre Dame will be strutting in after a victory while the Midshipmen will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Navy came up short against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week, falling 20-10. Navy's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Maasai Maynor.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame took their matchup against the Clemson Tigers last week by a conclusive 35-14 score. Notre Dame's RB Audric Estime did his thing and rushed for one TD and 104 yards on 18 carries.

The Midshipmen are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Navy is now 3-6 while the Fighting Irish sit at a mirror-image 6-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy comes into the contest boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at five. As for Notre Dame, they rank 14th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 28 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame have won five out of their last six games against Navy.