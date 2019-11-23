Navy vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Navy (home) vs. No. 25 SMU (away)

Current Records: Navy 7-2; SMU 9-1

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. SMU and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The odds don't look promising for SMU, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise the Mustangs and the East Carolina Pirates were playing football. SMU was able to grind out a solid win over East Carolina two weeks ago, winning 59-51. RB Xavier Jones had a stellar game for SMU as he rushed for 157 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. Jones put himself on the highlight reel with a 64-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Navy suffered a grim 52-20 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week. One thing holding Navy back was the mediocre play of RB Malcolm Perry, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball three times with only 36 yards passing.

SMU's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Navy's defeat dropped them down to 7-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Navy comes into the contest boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 349.3. SMU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank sixth in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 58 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Midshipmen are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mustangs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 67

Series History

Navy have won three out of their last four games against SMU.