Navy vs. South Florida: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Navy vs. South Florida football game
Who's Playing
Navy (home) vs. South Florida (away)
Current Records: Navy 4-1-0; South Florida 3-3-0
What to Know
An American Athletic battle is on tap between Navy and South Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. If the contest is anything like the 52-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Navy made easy work of Tulsa last week and carried off a 45-17 victory. RB Malcolm Perry went supernova for the Midshipmen as he rushed for 218 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.
Meanwhile, South Florida wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They secured a 27-23 W over BYU. The over/under? 50. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Navy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Navy to 4-1 and South Florida to 3-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 15-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Navy and South Florida both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 28, 2016 - South Florida 52 vs. Navy 45
- Oct 31, 2015 - Navy 29 vs. South Florida 17
