With Week 5 of the college football season officially underway, CBS Sports Network is back with extensive, wall-to-wall coverage showcasing games from Conference USA, the American Athletic Conference and the Mountain West.

The party got started Thursday evening when Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee 31-10 before Louisiana Tech defeated UTEP 24-10 on Friday. First up Saturday is a nonconference battle between Utah State and UConn in the noon window as the Huskies look to avoid an 0-5 start to the season. After that, it's back-to-back games with service academies hosting conference opponents. Navy welcomes South Florida as part of AAC play in the afternoon window, and then an undefeated Air Force hosts San Diego State in a Mountain West evening clash.

CBS Sports Network will have you covered every step of the way from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to the United States Air Force Academy outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. In the meantime, get caught up on viewing information, storylines and other key details surrounding each of the five matchups.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

South Florida at Navy

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Navy -4 | Will the Midshipmen cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 5 projections here

After causing unexpected headaches for Alabama in a Week 3 home loss, South Florida improved to 2-2 in Week 4 with a home victory against Rice in its AAC opener. Navy, meanwhile, dropped its AAC opener at Memphis in Week 4, though the Midshipmen never trailed by more than a touchdown and had a chance to win the game in the closing minutes of the 28-24 loss. Looking ahead to Saturday, Navy goes up against a Bulls defense that ranks among the worst teams against the pass, yet is top 20 in stopping the run. Navy's rushing attack speaks for itself, but some semblance of a passing game might be necessary. The USF offense is far more balanced, averaging 205.3 yards rushing and 230.5 yards passing through four games.

San Diego State at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- USAF Academy, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Air Force -10 | Will the Falcons cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 5 projections here

Undefeated Air Force is a healthy favorite for this Mountain West matchup against a slumping San Diego State. Air Force running back Emmanuel Michael is coming off a career performance from the team's 45-20 win at San Jose State in Week 4, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons defense has also risen to the occasion, holding opponents to just 223 yards per game for a mark that ranks second behind Penn State among all FBS teams. Needless to say, a San Diego State squad that allowed 241 yards rushing in a Week 4 home loss to Boise State could have its hands full as the Aztecs look to avoid a fourth straight defeat following a 2-0 start.