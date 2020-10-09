A pair of AAC teams coming off bowl appearances in 2019 who have had strange beginnings to their 2020 campaigns will square off Saturday when Navy plays host to Temple on CBS Sports Network. The Midshipmen enter with a 1-2 record that includes a pair of blowout losses and a win courtesy of the largest second-half comeback in program history. Temple, meanwhile, has not played at all and only received local approval to hold "normal" practices in mid-September.

It sets up for what could be a wild affair in a league that appears to be wide open after Memphis and UCF both lost last week. Though Navy is just 1-2 overall, it is 1-0 in AAC play after putting together a 7-1 record in league play last season. Temple could be a contender, too, as it looks to build on last season's 8-5 (5-3 AAC) record with coach Rod Carey entering his second season. Temple has won the last three meetings, including a matchup in the 2016 AAC title game. If either team wants to make it back to the league title game for the first time since then, winning Saturday will be essential.

Storylines

Navy: The Midshipmen started the season with a 55-3 loss to BYU that was followed by a concession from coach Ken Niumatalolo that the team had not tackled in practice as a COVID-19 precaution. Then they roared back from a 24-0 deficit to beat Tulane. But just when you thought the Midshipmen were back on the right track, they were throttled 40-7 by Air Force last week. However, Navy started its third quarterback in three games against the Falcons as Dalen Morris did not make the trip because of an undisclosed medical condition. Morris led the comeback against Tulane and has earned the starting job. But his absence against Air Force derailed the Navy offense. The senior will be back this week and should be a stabilizing force for Navy's triple-option attack.

Temple: The Owls did not add any nonconference games to replace the four they lost due to scheduling adjustments made by other conferences. That was likely due to the fact city restrictions limited how Temple could practice until last month. So here we are in October with six AAC teams having played at least three game already while Temple and Houston have yet to play at all. Fortunately for the Owls, they have a veteran quarterback in Anthony Russo and an experienced group of playmakers to rely on while things get sorted out. Running back Re'Mahn Davis ran for 936 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry as a freshman last season. He should be able to lift a running game that finished 98th nationally last season in yards per game.

Viewing information

Army vs. The Citadel: Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET

Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Navy vs. Temple: Saturday, 6 p.m. ET

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Navy-Temple prediction, pick

Navy is simply too unpredictable to bet on until proven otherwise. It's Temple's first game, but the Owls have won their last three against Navy straight up. The only times the Owls got blown out last season came against high-powered passing offenses in SMU and UCF. Navy is the opposite of that. So even if Temple is rusty, it should have a chance to hang around and snag a late cover. Pick: Temple (-3.5)

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 6, and which team will pull off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past four-plus seasons -- and find out.