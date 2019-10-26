Navy vs. Tulane: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Navy vs. Tulane football game
Who's Playing
Navy (home) vs. Tulane (away)
Current Records: Navy 5-1; Tulane 5-2
What to Know
Get ready for an American Athletic battle as Navy and Tulane will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy has a defense that allows only 16.17 points per game, so Tulane's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Midshipmen made easy work of South Florida last week and carried off a 35-3 victory. Navy RB Malcolm Perry did work as he rushed for 188 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Perry's 67-yard touchdown rush in the. Nontheless, Perry threw two interceptions, the most he has thrown all year.
As for Tulane, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 47-17 punch to the gut against Memphis. Tulane was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34-10.
Navy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
When the two teams last met in November of last year, Navy and Tulane were neck-and-neck, but Navy came up empty-handed with a 29-28 defeat. Maybe Navy will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Midshipmen are a 4-point favorite against the Green Wave.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Navy have won three out of their last four games against Tulane.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Tulane 29 vs. Navy 28
- Sep 09, 2017 - Navy 23 vs. Tulane 21
- Sep 17, 2016 - Navy 21 vs. Tulane 14
- Oct 24, 2015 - Navy 31 vs. Tulane 14
