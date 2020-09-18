The Navy Midshipmen will look to get back on track when they take on the Tulane Green Wave in the conference opener on Saturday. The Midshipmen (0-1) were dropped 55-3 last weekend by BYU, while the Green Wave (1-0) rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat South Alabama 27-24. Tulane leads the all-time series 12-11-1. Navy, however, won last year's meeting 41-38.

Kickoff from Yulman Stadium in New Orleans is set for noon ET. Navy struggled on offense last week, garnering 149 total yards, including 119 rushing, while Tulane managed 394 total yards, including 203 yards rushing. The Green Wave are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Tulane odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 48.5. Before making any Tulane vs. Navy picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a stunning 9-0 on top-rated picks through two weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $800 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Tulane. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Tulane vs. Navy:

Navy vs. Tulane spread: Tulane -7

Navy vs. Tulane over-under: 48.5 points

Navy vs. Tulane money line: Navy +215, Tulane -255

NAVY: Averaged 1.6 yards per carry against BYU

TUL: RB Tyjae Spears averaged 6.0 yards per carry last year

Why Tulane can cover

The Green Wave got a big performance from running back Tyjae Spears, a redshirt freshman, last week in the win over South Alabama. Spears carried 11 times for 105 yards and caught two passes for an additional 30 yards. Last season, Spears compiled 192 yards rushing and 133 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns in just four games. He rushed for 60 yards in the game at Navy.

Also powering the Tulane offense is redshirt senior quarterback Keon Howard, who made four appearances for the Green Wave a year ago. Against South Alabama in the season opener, Howard completed 14-of-30 passes for 191 yards and rushed eight times for 31 yards and one touchdown. In 2019, Howard completed four passes for 120 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown pass against Missouri State. He also threw for 92 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushed for 42 yards and a score against Connecticut.

Why Navy can cover

The Midshipmen are 4-1 against Tulane since joining the AAC in 2015. Navy has not started out 0-2 since 2012, when it lost to Notre Dame in Ireland and at Penn State. Despite being bottled up by BYU a week ago, the Midshipmen were led by senior slot back Myles Fells, who rushed three times for 55 yards, including a 33-yard burst. Last year, he started two of the 13 games he played, carrying 18 times for 130 yards.

Junior fullback Jamale Carothers enters the fall as the starter after a solid sophomore campaign. Last week against BYU, he rushed nine times for 28 yards. Last year, he was second on the team in rushing, carrying 111 times for 734 yards and 14 touchdowns. He started in six of the 10 games he played and also caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Navy vs. Tulane picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total as Howard throws for well over 200 yards and the Midshipmen combine to run for over 150 yards. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. Navy? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Navy vs. Tulane spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,700 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.