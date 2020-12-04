Who's Playing

No. 24 Tulsa @ Navy

Current Records: Tulsa 5-1; Navy 3-5

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be on the road. They will take on the Navy Midshipmen at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium after a week off. The Golden Hurricane are cruising in on a five-game winning streak while Navy is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Tulsa ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago with a 30-24 win over the Tulane Green Wave. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Tulsa QB Davis Brin was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 266 yards on 28 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Navy was not quite the Memphis Tigers' equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for Navy as they fell 10-7 to Memphis. QB Tyger Goslin had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 73 yards passing.

The Golden Hurricane are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Tulsa suffered a grim 45-17 defeat to the Midshipmen when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Can Tulsa avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Navy have won all of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last six years.