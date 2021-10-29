The Navy Midshipmen (1-6) go on the road to play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) on Friday night. Navy has struggled this season and is currently on a three-game losing streak, though the Midshipmen did give No. 2 Cincinnati a scare last week in a 27-20 loss. The Golden Hurricane are on a two-game win streak with hopes of securing their third straight. Tulsa is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games following a bye week.

Kickoff from Tulsa, Okla., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Hurricane as 11-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is set at 46.5.

Navy vs. Tulsa spread: Tulsa -11

Navy vs. Tulsa over-under: 46.5 points

Navy vs. Tulsa money line: Navy +330, Tulsa -430

TUL: Golden Hurricane are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following a bye week

NAVY: Midshipmen are 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings in Tulsa

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa averages 273.6 passing yards per game and redshirt junior quarterback Davis Brin leads the charge. He has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,930 yards with 10 touchdowns. Brin has tossed at least two passing touchdowns in four games thus far. The Texas native played his best game of the season against Arkansas State.

He went 17 of 25 for 355 yards and three passing touchdowns in that game. Brin hit senior receiver, Sam Crawford Jr., over the middle and he took it 88-yards to the house. He also threw for 428 yards and two scores in the Week 3 loss to Ohio State. Brin has shown he is capable of pushing the ball downfield to produce big plays.

Why Navy can cover

Navy is a run-heavy, triple option team and has the best rushing attack in the American Athletic Conference. The Midshipmen are ranked first with 212.1 rushing yards per game. Their best game on the ground came against UCF. Navy ran for a season-high 348 yards on 76 carries for three scores.

The Midshipmen's rush attack was well-balanced against UCF. They had four players with at least 52 rushing yards. Senior running back Carlinos Acie had a team-high 85 rushing yards on 11 carries. Fellow senior tailback Isaac Ruoss finished with 21 carries for 84 yards and a score. Sophomore quarterback Tai Lavatai had 21 carries for 57 yards and a team-high two touchdowns.

